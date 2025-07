IND vs ENG: जडेजा-सुंदर की शतकीय बहादुरी... भले जीत न मिली लेकिन भारत के चट्टानी इरादों से अंग्रेज हुए नतमस्तक

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 🔥@imjadeja 107* off 185 and @Sundarwashi5 101* off 206 led the fightback with stellar tons, earning India a gutsy draw and saving the series. 💪



Catch the HIGHLIGHTS of a dramatic Day 5 ➡ https://t.co/ftYE84LUTM#ENGvIND 👉 5th… pic.twitter.com/lZ35Hem2d5