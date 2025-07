शुभमन गिल ने दोहरा शतक जड़कर रचा इतिहास, कोहली का रिकॉर्ड ध्वस्त, गावस्कर-अजहरुद्दीन भी पीछे छूटे

.@ShubmanGill rewrites the record books in England! 👑📚



✅ First Asian captain to score a double century in SENA

✅ First visiting captain to score 200 in England since 2003

✅ Only the third Indian to score a double century in England!