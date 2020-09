हिना खान ने शेयर किया नए वीडियो सॉन्ग का टीजर, धीरज धूपर संग दिखी बॉन्डिंग

As promised here’s the sneak-peek of #HumkoTumMilGaye ♥️ Full song out on 15th September 2020 on @vyrloriginals @nareshmusic16 @vishalmishraofficial @dheerajdhoopar @poojasinghgujral @quadri.sayeed @arifkhan09

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Sep 11, 2020 at 10:47pm PDT