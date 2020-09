सुशांत की बहन श्वेता की नई मुहिम, एक्टर की याद में गरीबों को खाना खिलाएं

Let’s try to do our bit by feeding a homeless or a poor today. And while we are at it, let’s close your eyes and pray. Pray that truth surfaces as soon as possible and God guide us in the right direction. Let’s keep praying and doing good for our beloved Sushant #FeedFood4SSR

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Sep 11, 2020 at 5:47pm PDT