गणेश चतुर्थी पर दिव्यांका के लिए पंडित बन गया ये प्रोड्यूसर, एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की फोटो

Posing for self-portraits must be the most difficult part while playing a host....or that's always a task for me. I do it anyway. Mustn't we keep challenging ourselves? #MyFirstGanpati #DiveksFirst #EcofriendlyGanpati @maayera_jaipur @stylingbyvictor

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 24, 2020 at 6:57am PD