मिलिंद के न्यूड फोटोशूट के बाद गलीबॉय का शर्टलेस लुक चर्चा में, देखें तस्वीर

You’re the Tides, they say you belong to the sea... I’m the moon and only we know, You belong with me. We’ll never meet, we’ll never hear. The playful pull, and the hurtful push. You’re waving within... and I’m going around you, year after year. #MyNotes 𝐒

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on Nov 5, 2020 at 10:24pm PST