परिवार संग दुबई में समय बिता रहे संजय दत्त, पत्नी मान्यता ने शेयर की फोटो

Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen 🙏 #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏

A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata) on Sep 17, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT