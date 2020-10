मिर्जापुर 2 में मुन्ना त्रिपाठी की पत्नी के रोल में दिखी ये एक्ट्रेस, जानें कौन हैं?

Hey,any people pleasers on my page?Please take a graceful exit:) Rest of us can have the last "honest" laugh !!!! 🤷‍♀️ #politicallyincorrectalways #thankyou:) 📸@shivajistormsen did i tell you,you are awesome!!!♥️

A post shared by Isha Talwar (@talwarisha) on Oct 20, 2020 at 12:28am PDT