दिल बेचारा की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ सफलता पर बोली संजना, बुरे दौर में सिर्फ यही एक अच्छी चीज हुई

. •An Open Letter to Kizie• My Dearest Kizie Basu, Just as you wrote to Abhimanyuveer, here I am, writing to you, after being, becoming and creating you. You’ve caused me emotional turmoil, you’ve caused me mental and physical exhaustion, and nights spent wide awake lost in your thoughts - but you’ve given me so much more in return. Your pain, your despair, your selflessness, your love - is far deeper and greater than you should ever have experienced at your age, and that’s why you Kizie, are far greater and beyond your years. You have taught me strength, you have taught me patience, resilience, and you have taught me to never ever lose hope. You have taught me that just because people may not understand you, and the depth of your emotion, does not mean you should ever stop feeling them. You taught me that the death of someone you love can never mean the death of that love. You’re so beautifully broken Kizie Basu, if only you knew that a world full of millions now love you. But you’ve always been oblivious to how beautiful and special you are, and that’s what makes you, so imperfectly perfect. Your best kept secrets are now out for the world to know - your obsession with AV, your dislike for Sandesh, your fear of death, your being fractured from within but trying your best to appear woven together and complete from the outside, but most importantly - your limitless, unconditional, undying, and passionate love for Immanuel Rajkumar Junior. Your’s and Manny’s mystical timeless love is the least you both deserve. It first took months of relentless work and preparation to become you, and now letting you go has been simply impossible. You have both wounded, and healed me Kizie Basu - but you have made me want to tell stories for the rest of my life. Seri? ❤️ Yours forever, Sanjana Sanghi 18/08/2020 #SushantSinghRajput 🙏@castingchhabra @roo_cha @suprotimsengupta @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @arrahman @sahilvaid24 @swastikamukherjee13 #DilBechara

