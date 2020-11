अली फजल ने मां के जन्मदिन पर लिखा इमोशनल नोट, बोले- मिलूंगा एक दिन, इंतजार रहेगा

Happy Birthday my love. I do it. I do it everyday - i wake up and wear a face and make it smile a little . Enough to entertain them all. How long? , only time will tell. I miss you terribly, every hour every day because it was left undone, all of it. Thats the truth of it really. Everything we dreamt of .. the houses we built, the tales we ‘taled’ heh.. the lives we lived and the ones we didnt. But we survived .. only u n i aside. . Then i lost you before i lost you again. And found you And then you left again . Well played. So here’s a little birthday wish if thats worth anything among other cliches. . . You get the last laugh missy. Be good. Miloonga ek din- intezaar rahega . Bas yahi hai. Love you, Ali. Ps - yes i got them singing shamelessly right now - ma baker (BoneyM) and The winner takes it all - Abba. Aur ek chhota cake.

