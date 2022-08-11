Raksha Bandhan Public Review: अक्षय कुमार को लोगों ने किया माफ, रक्षा बंधन देखकर भूले पिछली फ्लॉप मूवी, बोले- किंग इज बैक

2022 में दो फ्लॉप फिल्में देने के बाद अक्षय कुमार एक बार फिर सिनमाघरों में लौटे हैं. वो फैमिली ड्रामा रक्षा बंधन के साथ लोगों को एंटरटेन करने आए हैं. रक्षा बंधन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कैसा कमाल करेगी इसकी थोड़ी बहुत झलक लोगों के रिएक्शन से मिल गई है. क्योंकि सेलेब्स और पब्लिक को ये फिल्म पसंद आ रही है.
लोगों को पसंद आई फिल्म
भाई बहनों के रिश्ते की कहानी को दिखाती फिल्म रक्षा बंधन को पब्लिक का शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. लोग ये फिल्म देखकर इमोशनल हो रहे हैं. यूजर्स ने मूवी को साल 2022 की बेस्ट फिल्म कहा है. इसे माइंडब्लोइंग फिल्म बताया है. अक्षय कुमार की उम्दा एक्टिंग की तारीफ हो रही है. हर सीन में अक्षय कुमार ने लोगों के दिलों को छुआ है. यूजर्स के मुताबिक, ये फिल्म ह्यूमर, कॉमेडी, इमोशंस का ब्लेंड है. ये फिल्म हिट होगी. फिल्म का म्यूजिक शानदार बताया गया है.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#RakshaBandhan is a SURE-SHOT SMASH-HIT 🔥🔥🔥 This time, the hero is #HimeshReshammiya…his Music in the film is like Cherry on the Cake..#AkshayKumar is TERRIFIC…his connect with the AAM AADMI will make this film a SPECIAL one 💪🌪#RakshaBandhanReview pic.twitter.com/aqJDGD2Ejo— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 10, 2022
Ultimate #RakshaBandhan11August happy #RakshaBandhan— Sai Kiran 1113 (@sai_kolar) August 11, 2022
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ rating movie
All the best for team #RakshaBandhanReview #AkshayKumar #BhumiPednekar
Emotion+comedy over all fantastic movie pic.twitter.com/sMrcUn5ve5
#RakshaBandhan: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R !— Pariksha Sihag (@SihagPariksha) August 11, 2022
A perfect story of brother and sisters's pure love..what a terrific screenplay .. Akshay’s career-best act... Anand l Rai direction terrific... Don’t miss!#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/dUXpdORPPZ
फैंस हो रहे इमोशनल
रक्षा बंधन के मौके पर इस फिल्म को देखकर लोगों को इमोशंस हाई हो रहे हैं. यूजर्स का कहना है उनके आंसू नहीं थम रहे हैं. क्या फिल्म है. क्या परफॉर्मंस है, अक्षय कुमार इज बैक... ऐसे कमेंट्स आ रहे हैं. आनंद एल राय के डायरेक्शन से लोग इंप्रेस हैं. कुल मिलाकर रक्षा बंधन की खूबसूरत कहानी दिल जीत रही है. सबसे मजेदार बात ये है कि रक्षा बंधन देखने के बाद लोगों ने अक्षय को उनकी पिछली 2 फ्लॉप मूवीज के लिए माफ कर दिया है.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#RakshaBandhan is the best film by @akshaykumar till date @bhumipednekar is good @aanandlrai has made the best film of 2022 it is a small film with a huge heart congratulations to all #AkshayKumar fans for the biggest hit of 2022 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩🤩 #RakshaBandhanReview— Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) August 11, 2022
#RakshaBandhan in cinema on the beautiful day of #RakshaBandhan what a day to enjoy and make this #RakshaBandhan most memorable. Watch Raksha Bandhan in cinema with your Sister and family. #RakshabandhanInCinemas #AkshayKumar #SadiaKhateeb— Akki Trends ™️🇮🇳 (@TrendsAkki) August 11, 2022
Just finished #RakshaBandhan..the tears won' t stop.What a film !What a perfomance, @akshaykumar ,you are forgiven for Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.4 stars— Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) August 10, 2022
Just finished #RakshaBandhan..the tears won' t stop.What a film !What a perfomance, @akshaykumar . Content king #AkshayKumar𓃵 is back🔥 pic.twitter.com/kNeGiEKSxM— ANUP 👁️🗨️ (@anup_frenzy) August 11, 2022
फिल्म रक्षा बंधन को आनंद एल राय ने डायरेक्ट किया है. मूवी में दहेज प्रथा और भाई-बहन के बॉन्ड को दिखाया गया है. अक्षय कुमार की लेडीलव का रोल भूमि पेडनेकर ने किया है. फिल्म का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आमिर खान की मूवी लाल सिंह चड्ढा से क्लैश है. सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों ही फिल्मों की तारीफ हो रही है. ऐसे में बॉक्स ऑफिस की जंग कौन सी फिल्म जीतती है अभी ये कहना मुश्किल होगा. क्योंकि दोनों के बीच बराबर की टक्कर नजर आ रही है.