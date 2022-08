'...मैं मर गई थी क्या? इमरान खान ने मुझसे शादी क्यों नहीं की', एक्ट्रेस का VIDEO VIRAL

In a viral video of an award show, Bushra Ansari made a hilarious remark referring to Imran Khan's third marriage and said, "agar teesri shaadi Bushra sey hi karni thi toh mai margai thi kiya".#DialoguePakistan #BushraAnsari #imrankhanPTI #ViralVideo #remark pic.twitter.com/bIC1UorEWX