लाइव अपडेट

T20 World Cup, NZ vs AFG Live Score updates: NZ के खिलाफ अफगानिस्तान की जीत से खुलेगा भारत का रास्ता, थोड़ी देर में टॉस

aajtak.in | अबु धाबी | 07 नवंबर 2021, 2:51 PM IST

टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 के अपने पांचवें मुकाबले में आज अफगानिस्तान का सामना न्यूजीलैंड से है. अबु धाबी के शेख जायद स्टेडियम में दोनों टीमें आमने-सामने होंगी. यदि अफगानिस्तान न्यूजीलैंड को हराने में कामयाब रहती है, तो भारतीय टीम के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने के दरवाजे खुल जाएंगे. इस मुकाबले जुड़ी अपडेट के लिए हमारे साथ बने रहिए... 

Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi (getty) Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi (getty)

हाइलाइट्स

  • T20 वर्ल्ड कप में आज NZ-अफगानिस्तान का मैच 
  • अबु धाबी में है दोनों टीमों के बीच टक्कर 
  • अफगानिस्तान को सपोर्ट करेंगे भारतीय फैंस
  • स्पिनर राशिद खान पर होंगी खास नजरें

अफगनिस्तान ने इस वर्ल्ड कप में अबतक दो मुकाबले जीते हैं और इतने ही मैं उसे हार मिली है. वहीं न्यूजीलैंड ने अबतक चार में से तीन मुकाबले जीते हैं.



 

स्टेडियम पहुंची NZ की टीम

