Pro Kabaddi League: पटना पायरेट्स की रोमांचक जीत, दिल्ली-गुजरात का भी विजयी आगाज

.@DabangDelhiKC and @GujaratGiants' #vivoProKabaddi Season 8 campaign started with some 💥 moves!



Here's the updated points table after each team have had a chance to feature in a #SuperhitPanga 💪🏻#GGvJPP #DELvPUN #HSvPAT pic.twitter.com/7iA6p5fP4Z