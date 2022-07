Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Medal CWG 2022: कॉमनवेल्थ में भारत को एक और गोल्ड, वेटलिफ्टर जेरेमी ने किया कमाल, बनाया रिकॉर्ड

JEREMY WINS GOLD 🥇



19-yr old @raltejeremy wins Gold on his debut at CWG, winning 2nd 🥇 & 5th 🏅 for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🔥



Indomitable Jeremy lifted a total of 300kg (GR) in Men's 67kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022



Snatch- 140Kg (GR)

Clean & Jerk- 160Kg



CHAMPION 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/pCZL9hnibu