'मेंटल बैलेंस खोकर...', जेपी नड्डा ने की टिप्पणी तो खड़गे बोले- छोड़ने वाला नहीं हूं... राज्यसभा में जोरदार हंगामा

VIDEO | Union Minister JP Nadda (@JPNadda) demands that the words like 'gaddar' (traitor) that were used by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) in the House be expunged from the proceedings.



The Union Minister said, "...He (Mallikarjun Kharge) didn't use the words as… pic.twitter.com/UxirUZd6nh