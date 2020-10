कॉमेडी और सुपर नेचुरल शो में नजर आएंगी मुस्कान फेम येशा रुघानी

This bag by @itihasikala is such a beauty. It’s creators are even more beautiful. They are the women of Ballabhgarh, a town in Faridabad. Khemka Charitable Trust trains the women of surrounding villages promoting financial independence and confidence through their craft under the brand @itihasikala . These handcrafted products are made out of ecologically safe raw materials. What a lovely and thoughtful venture ❤️ 📸 @pranavmehta.jpg #ecofriendly #womenupliftingwomen #womenempowerment #itihasikala

A post shared by Yesha Rughani (@yesharughani) on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:05am PDT