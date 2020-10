ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है में अक्षरा की वापसी, मगर ये है ट्विस्ट

Akshara 👧🏻❤️ Watch #yehrishtakyakehlatahai Monday-Saturday at 9:30pm on StarPlus. : @shivangijoshi18 @khan_mohsinkhan #naamkarann #akshara #directorskutproduction

A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:28pm PDT