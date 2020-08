इस कंटेस्टेंट ने जीता खतरों के खिलाड़ी: मेड इन इंडिया! फिनाले से पहले नाम लीक

How much does @haarshlimbachiyaa30 know about @niasharma90? 😅 Watch it on #KKKMadeInIndia, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM on #Colors. Anytime on @voot. @itsrohitshetty @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 @karanwahi @ijaybhanushali @bharti.laughterqueen

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Aug 23, 2020 at 11:11pm PDT