शादी मुबारक के अलावा देवी आदि पराशक्ति में भी नजर आएंगी रति, निभा रहीं ये किरदार

Here comes my hot and happening onscreen friend and my offscreen guide...thank you so much for being there and helping me out with the scenes..looking forward for more fun..so much to learn from you ❤🤗😘 @rajeshwarisachdev Flaunting my kt ji's blue beauty @manavgohil

A post shared by Rati Pandey (@ratipandey) on Nov 1, 2020 at 7:13am PST