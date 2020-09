कोरोना काल में कैसे शूटिंग मैनेज कर रहे हैं टीवी एक्टर करण मेहरा, कही ये बात

When life throws colors at you, paint a beautiful canvas ❤️ . . . @candymag.in @missnisharawal Co-Founder/Editor In Cheif | @studiodenz Co-Founder/Creative Director | @farrahkader Head Stylist | @khyati_dhami Hair-Makeup Artist | @kanika_arrora Designers | @abito_clothing BTS shot by | @pixelganache BTS edited by | @thakkar_miten Location | @esora_bistro

A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) on Sep 5, 2019 at 9:55am PDT