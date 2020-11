इंस्टा फॉलोअर्स में दीपिका से आगे निकलीं श्रद्धा कपूर, पहले नंबर पर ये सेलेब्रिटी

Gold jewellery isn't meant for just once or twice a year, it's meant for you to look great every day! Meet Melorra, trendy gold jewellery made especially so you look fashionable 24x7. With @melorra_com, live the #ArtOf24x7Fashion! ⚜️💜 #Melorra #EverydayFineJewellery #TrendyGold #LightweightGoldJewellery Make up and hair by the Magic girls @shraddha.naik & @menonnikita Photo by the amazing @prasadnaaik

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) on Oct 26, 2020 at 6:12am PDT