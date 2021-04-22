Radhe: सलमान की धांसू एंट्री, फैंस बोले- बवाल हो गया, वायरल हुआ ट्रेलर

सलमान खान की फिल्म राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड भाई का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है. एक्शन और ड्रामा से भरे इस ट्रेलर में सलमान खान जबरदस्त अंदाज में नजर आ रहे हैं. लम्बे समय से राधे के ट्रेलर का इंतजार कर रहे फैंस के लिए ये खुशी का दिन है और फैंस अपनी खुशी को सोशल मीडिया पर जाहिर भी कर रहे हैं.
ट्विटर पर सलमान खान और राधे का ट्रेलर धड़ल्ले से ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. फैंस इसे लेकर अपना रिएक्शन तेजी से शेयर कर रहे हैं. किसी ने ट्रेलर को धमाकेदार बताया, तो किसी ने सलमान खान के तारीफ की. वहीं दिशा पाटनी और सलमान खान की जोड़ी को साथ देख भी फैंस काफी उत्साहित हो गए हैं. एक बार फिर रणदीप हुड्डा और सलमान खान एक दूसरे के आमने सामने होंगे और इस धमाकेदार लड़ाई को देखने का इंतजार सभी को बेसब्री से है.
पढ़िए फैंस ने क्या कहा:
DHAMAKEDAAR— Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) April 22, 2021
PAISA WASOOL
MIND-BLOWING#RadheTrailer has provided more than what we all expected from it.#SalmanKhan's dialogue, action scenes and BGM gave me GOOSEBUMPS 🔥
Salman Khan is Back as Radhe. Trailer has Everything Great Action scenes, Dialogues, Songs and Salman Khan Swag is on Different Level.— JON ¥ $NOW (@RebelKingSnow) April 22, 2021
Blockbuster Trailer 🔥🔥#RadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/xxVPQXpUvr
#RadheTrailer is just DHAMAKEDAAR! This is what we all expected from this film and trailer bilkul waisa hai!— Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) April 22, 2021
Salman Khan's Swag is Unmatched 🔥
Randeep Hooda is Mindblowing
Disha Patani is amazing
If Corona cases were controlled then Radhe theatres me raunak laa deta!
Here it is , the moment we were waiting for. Welcome our @BeingSalmanKhan in & as #Radhe.— Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) April 22, 2021
The most wanted bhai is here to uplift everyone’s mood during this pandemic. #Salmankhan the saviour.https://t.co/08ovZ1pQE1#RadheTrailer
#RadheTrailer HISTORY 😂😂 ... pic.twitter.com/upVUyAYvwW— Sahil Ahmed Khan (@UpcomingKhan) April 22, 2021
And the first record got destroyed by #RadheTrailer.— 🌠MASS🌠 #RADHE (@Freak4Salman) April 22, 2021
You heard it right, #RadheTrailer has crossed highest likes on Premiere link before the trailer Release.#RadheTrailer - 51K* likes#Dabangg3trailer - 50K likes.
Both belong to Megastar #SalmanKhan. pic.twitter.com/jsW86p9wBj
My heart is racing #RadheTrailer #SalmanKhan— Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) April 22, 2021
ट्रेलर से साफ है कि फिल्म राधे एक पैकेज डील होने वाली है. सलमान खान की इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर से पता चला रहा है कि वह एक्शन के साथ-साथ इमोशनल को भी पर्दे पर दिखाने वाले हैं. ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स और सलमान खान के फैंस अपने उत्साह को रोक नहीं पा रहे हैं.
बता दें कि फिल्म राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड भाई का निर्देशन प्रभु देवा ने किया है. इस एक्शन फिल्म का ऐलान साल 2019 में हुए था. इसे 2020 की ईद पर रिलीज होना था, हालांकि कोरोना के चलते ऐसा नहीं हो पाया. अब यह फिल्म 13 मई को दुनियाभर में रिलीज के लिए तैयार है. फिल्म का प्रोडक्शन सलमान खान के भाई सोहेल खान संग जी स्टूडियो ने किया है.