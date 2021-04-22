scorecardresearch
 

Radhe: सलमान की धांसू एंट्री, फैंस बोले- बवाल हो गया, वायरल हुआ ट्रेलर

ट्विटर पर सलमान खान और राधे का ट्रेलर धड़ल्ले से ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. फैंस इसे लेकर अपना रिएक्शन तेजी से शेयर कर रहे हैं. किसी ने ट्रेलर को धमाकेदार बताया, तो किसी ने सलमान खान के तारीफ की.

राधे के ट्रेलर में सलमान खान और रणदीप हुड्डा राधे के ट्रेलर में सलमान खान और रणदीप हुड्डा

सलमान खान की फिल्म राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड भाई का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है. एक्शन और ड्रामा से भरे इस ट्रेलर में सलमान खान जबरदस्त अंदाज में नजर आ रहे हैं. लम्बे समय से राधे के ट्रेलर का इंतजार कर रहे फैंस के लिए ये खुशी का दिन है और फैंस अपनी खुशी को सोशल मीडिया पर जाहिर भी कर रहे हैं. 

ट्विटर पर सलमान खान और राधे का ट्रेलर धड़ल्ले से ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. फैंस इसे लेकर अपना रिएक्शन तेजी से शेयर कर रहे हैं. किसी ने ट्रेलर को धमाकेदार बताया, तो किसी ने सलमान खान के तारीफ की. वहीं दिशा पाटनी और सलमान खान की जोड़ी को साथ देख भी फैंस काफी उत्साहित हो गए हैं. एक बार फिर रणदीप हुड्डा और सलमान खान एक दूसरे के आमने सामने होंगे और इस धमाकेदार लड़ाई को देखने का इंतजार सभी को बेसब्री से है. 

पढ़िए फैंस ने क्या कहा: 

ट्रेलर से साफ है कि फिल्म राधे एक पैकेज डील होने वाली है. सलमान खान की इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर से पता चला रहा है कि वह एक्शन के साथ-साथ इमोशनल को भी पर्दे पर दिखाने वाले हैं. ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स और सलमान खान के फैंस अपने उत्साह को रोक नहीं पा रहे हैं. 

बता दें कि फिल्म राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड भाई का निर्देशन प्रभु देवा ने किया है. इस एक्शन फिल्म का ऐलान साल 2019 में हुए था. इसे 2020 की ईद पर रिलीज होना था, हालांकि कोरोना के चलते ऐसा नहीं हो पाया. अब यह फिल्म 13 मई को दुनियाभर में रिलीज के लिए तैयार है. फिल्म का प्रोडक्शन सलमान खान के भाई सोहेल खान संग जी स्टूडियो ने किया है. 

 

