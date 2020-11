प्यार में डूबे रोहनप्रीत ने की नेहा कक्कड़ की तारीफ, 'मुझे हाथ लगाया और हीरा बना दिया'

Yeahhhh!! Song is finally Out Now Guys.. I wana Tell you something. “My Wife” @nehakakkar This is All Because of Her. Touchwood Jab se Nehu meri Life mein aye hain Tab se he Mere saath Sab kuch bahut Acha ho rha hai. I Feel ki Insaan k Roop mein Khud Bhagwaan Mere Pass Meri Life Mein Aagaye hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki main kuch nhi thaa aur Nehu ne mujhe haath lgaya aur mujhe HEERA Bana diya.. Ye jo gaana hai #ExCalling ye Bhi Nehu ne hi select kiya hai because She just loved this Song. Yes She is The NEHA KAKKAR nd still she agreed to became a part of it, which is truly a blessing for me. I don’t knw Nehu main aapka thanks kaise karu. Babuu i am really really lucky to have you as my Better Half. Thank you sooo much my babuuuuuu. I LOVE YOU ALOTTTT ND THANKS FOR BEING THERE FOR ME During EVERY SINGLE MOMMENT OF My life!!!❤️😇🥺❤️ Big Big Thanks to the Whole Team @babbu11111 @tonykakkar @anshul300 @musicenzo @gurinderrbawa @avneetkaur_13 @aadilkhann @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal @raghav.sharma.14661 #TEAM #DMF ❤️🙌🏻

A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh) on Nov 9, 2020 at 11:19pm PST