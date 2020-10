रिश्तों में आई दरार के बीच एक्टर इमरान खान की पत्नी का शादी-तलाक पर पोस्ट

Thank you soooo much @janviturakhia for a wonderful evening last night. Your new restaurant is just like you, warm and inviting!! Wishing you the bestest with @mia_mumbai!! Versova peeps...New hotspot alert!! Lovely photo credit : @viralbhayani #miamumbai #newhotspot

A post shared by Avantika Malik (@avantikamalik18) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:04am PDT