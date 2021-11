The minor girl was allegedly raped by 400 people in the last 6 months & even policemen are alleged to have sexually exploited the victim: SP Beed Raja Ramasamy

Maharashtra | 3 people arrested in an alleged case of rape of a minor married girl. The survivor is two months pregnant. Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, a case have been registered under the child marriage act, rape, molestation & POCSO: SP Beed Raja Ramasamy