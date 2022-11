Jio का बड़ा ऐलान, पूरे दिल्ली-NCR में मिलेगी 5G सर्विस, बस चाहिए होगा ये ऑफर

Media Release: Jio True 5G Becomes First to Provide Coverage Across Delhi-NCR Areas



- Jio True 5G is now Available Across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad & Other Major NCR Locations



- Jio Users Enjoying Unlimited 5G DATA With Upto 1 Gbps+ Speeds