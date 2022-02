बॉक्सिंग: फाइनल में पहुंची भारत की निकहत जरीन, ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट को दी मात

𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂 𝐍𝐈𝐊𝐇𝐀𝐓💥



🇮🇳@nikhat_zareen showed her lethal game against the #TokyoOlympics 2020 Silver medallist 🇹🇷’s C. Busenaz as she defeated her 4️⃣-1️⃣ to advance into the 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 of #StrandjaBoxingTournament2022



Go for the gold, champ!👏🔝#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/xpEca14w0Q