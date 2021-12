Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: लालरिनुंगा और अचिंता ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल, राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के लिए किया क्वालिफाई

GOLD FOR INDIA! 🥇🇮🇳



India’s first-ever male to win silver at the #IWFJuniorWorldChampionships, #AchintaSheuli, bags gold in the #CommonwealthSeniorChampionships 2021 held at Tashkent! 🇺🇿



With this, Achinta earned direct qualification for the 2022 #CommonwealthGames. pic.twitter.com/CAvQicqYhi