'Ee Sala Cup Namde...', कोहली के सपोर्ट में भावुक हुई RCB आर्मी, भगवान से मांगी दुआ, पंजाब किंग्स के फैन्स बोले-बस जीतना है

IPL Final 2025: आईपीएल फाइनल से पहले इंटरनेट पर RCB का 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' तो दूसरी तरफ पंजाब का 'बस जीतना है' ट्रेंड छाया हुआ है. दोनों ही टीमों के फैन्स इस हैशटैग के साथ पोस्ट कर रहे हैं. विराट कोहली के लिए फैंस भावुक हो गए और ट्रॉफी के लिए दुआएं मांग रहे हैं.

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli (Photo-AFP)
आईपीएल 2025 के फाइनल में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) और पंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) के बीच मंगलवार को होने वाले महामुकाबले से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर RCB फैन्स का जोश हाई है. RCB टीम के चिर-परिचित नारे "ई साला कप नामदे (Ee Sala Cup Namde)" (इस साल कप हमारा है) के साथ फैन्स एक्स, इंस्टाग्राम और फेसबुक पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. लोगों ने विराट कोहली के लिए 'प्लीज गॉड' जैसे भावुक संदेशों के साथ दुआएं भी मांगी हैं. 

"ई साला कप नामदे" RCB के फैन्स का यह नारा एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर छा गया है, और इस बार उम्मीदें पहले से कहीं ज्यादा हैं. फैन्स ने मीम्स और वीडियो के जरिए अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त की हैं, वहीं पंजाब किंग्स के फैन्स #BasJeetnaHai है हैशटैग के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर कर रहे हैं. इसके अलावा #RCBvPBKS #ShreyasIyer #Viratkohli #RajatPatidar हैशटैग भी सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हो रहे हैं. 

RCB के फैन इस बार टीम के पहले आईपीएल खिताब की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं. विराट कोहली 2008 से इस टीम का हिस्सा हैं, वो अब तक IPL खिताब से दूर रहे हैं. फैन्स मानना है कि इस बार कोहली के लिए ट्रॉफी जीतने का सुनहरा मौका है. यह मैच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा, जहां दोनों टीमों के समर्थक बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचेंगे. 
देखें RCB के सपोर्ट में मीम्स 

देखें पंजाब के सपोर्ट में मीम्स 

RCB फैन्स  की उम्मीदें और उत्साह इस बार आसमान छू रहे हैं. अब देखना है कि क्या टीम इस बार अपने फैन्स की उम्मीदों पर खरी उतरती है और पहली बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी अपने नाम करती है. 

 

