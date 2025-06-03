'Ee Sala Cup Namde...', कोहली के सपोर्ट में भावुक हुई RCB आर्मी, भगवान से मांगी दुआ, पंजाब किंग्स के फैन्स बोले-बस जीतना है

आईपीएल 2025 के फाइनल में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) और पंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) के बीच मंगलवार को होने वाले महामुकाबले से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर RCB फैन्स का जोश हाई है. RCB टीम के चिर-परिचित नारे "ई साला कप नामदे (Ee Sala Cup Namde)" (इस साल कप हमारा है) के साथ फैन्स एक्स, इंस्टाग्राम और फेसबुक पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. लोगों ने विराट कोहली के लिए 'प्लीज गॉड' जैसे भावुक संदेशों के साथ दुआएं भी मांगी हैं.
"ई साला कप नामदे" RCB के फैन्स का यह नारा एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर छा गया है, और इस बार उम्मीदें पहले से कहीं ज्यादा हैं. फैन्स ने मीम्स और वीडियो के जरिए अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त की हैं, वहीं पंजाब किंग्स के फैन्स #BasJeetnaHai है हैशटैग के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर कर रहे हैं. इसके अलावा #RCBvPBKS #ShreyasIyer #Viratkohli #RajatPatidar हैशटैग भी सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हो रहे हैं.
RCB के फैन इस बार टीम के पहले आईपीएल खिताब की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं. विराट कोहली 2008 से इस टीम का हिस्सा हैं, वो अब तक IPL खिताब से दूर रहे हैं. फैन्स मानना है कि इस बार कोहली के लिए ट्रॉफी जीतने का सुनहरा मौका है. यह मैच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा, जहां दोनों टीमों के समर्थक बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचेंगे.
देखें RCB के सपोर्ट में मीम्स
We've poured our hearts into this.
Please God, let our dreams come true. 🏆🥹🙏#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/fv8UccTtmd— Maham (@Tehreem68829672) June 3, 2025
18 years later — it's finally happening! 🔥— Reenu yadav (@reenu26451) June 3, 2025
RCB vs Punjab in the IPL 2025 Final! 🏆
A new champion will rise — feels like India’s 2011 win! 🇮🇳
All the best, but my support is with RCB ❤️🖤
Ee Sala Cup Namde!#IPLFinals #RCBvsPBKS #iplfinal2025 #KhanSirReception pic.twitter.com/7OW0j14fbS
Please God be kind this time ❣️— Bhargav (@_Bhargav_32) June 3, 2025
Ee Sala Cup Namde
RCB pic.twitter.com/WlSBItrTCQ
Please god, be kind to us this time🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/ioyCZTujg8— 𝑮𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒏 (@itzGagan__001) June 3, 2025
Be kind on us please God 🙏🏻🙏🏻— Nikhil (@NikhilP2601) June 2, 2025
Ee Sala cup namde 🏆 @RCBTweets #RCBvPBKS #PBKSvsRCB
pic.twitter.com/pu6ig3hzBg
Please God, protect his smile today 🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/xZbdAbzvBn— Mayurrr (@themayurchouhan) June 3, 2025
देखें पंजाब के सपोर्ट में मीम्स
Went to Peddamma Thalli temple for blessings on our Kings & planning Annadhanam too. Did everything a fan could do for his team, now pls do your part for fans @PunjabKingsIPL ❤️🙏 All the very best @ShreyasIyer15 @RickyPonting @realpreityzinta & boys 🤞#BasJeetnaHai #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/mEz5sRxk0r— Praveen NT'RF'an 🇮🇳👑🐐 (@PraveenNTRFan) June 3, 2025
"Bas Jeetna Hai!" 🔥— filmysadhu (@filmysadhu) June 3, 2025
Preity Zinta drops a heartfelt message as PBKS storms into the IPL 2025 final! 💪
Shreyas Iyer’s fearless leadership, Ponting’s guidance & a united team effort — just one step away from glory 🏆#PBKSvsRCB #IPL2025Final #SaddaPunjab #BasJeetnaHai pic.twitter.com/ruRSfcj4ax
RCB फैन्स की उम्मीदें और उत्साह इस बार आसमान छू रहे हैं. अब देखना है कि क्या टीम इस बार अपने फैन्स की उम्मीदों पर खरी उतरती है और पहली बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी अपने नाम करती है.