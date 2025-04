IPL 2025, MI vs SRH: मुंबई-हैदराबाद मैच में बवाल... विकेटकीपर हेनरिक क्लासेन से हुआ 'ब्लंडर', बल्लेबाज को वापस बुलाना पड़ा

Harshal Patel gets his sweet revenge!



After being hit for two boundaries, he sends Rickelton packing! 🔥



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/vjFT7Kl29M#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/FaqmrdsQA6