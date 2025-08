422 चौके और 48 छक्के... टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड में लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, 60 साल बाद हुआ ऐसा

Stumps on Day 3 at the Oval 🏟️



A fantastic day with the bat for #TeamIndia 🙌



England 50/1 in the 2nd innings



India need 9⃣ wickets to win the fifth and final Test!



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWNayE#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fILzecV2jy