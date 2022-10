Rajasthan Shiv Statue: 369 फीट ऊंचाई, 20 KM दूर से देगी दिखाई... दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची शिव प्रतिमा का लोकार्पण आज

STATUE OF BELIEF.

The tallest Statue of Mahadev Shiva in the World, 351ft in height in Nathdwara, Udaipur ,Rajasthan is completed as per civil construction part.

The statue of Shiva sitting in Yogic pose can be visible from 20 km far.



