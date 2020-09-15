तरुण तहिलियानी ने लॉन्च किया साड़ी से लेकर लहंगे तक का खूबसूरत कलेक्शन, ठहर जाएंगीं नजरें

फैशन डिजाइनर तरुण तहिलियानी को कौन नहीं जानता है. खासतौर से बॉलीवुड में उनके डिजाइन किए हुए कपड़े खूब पसंद किए जाते हैं. तरुण तहिलियानी ने हाल ही में एक से बढ़कर एक साड़ियों और लहंगो का कलेक्शन निकाला है. ये लहंगे दुल्हन पर तो जचेंगे ही लेकिन इन्हें आम फंक्शन में भी पहना जा सकता है. आइए डालते हैं एक नजर इन इन खूबसूरत लिबास पर.
Prita is a vision in deep red, carrying a brocade lehenga adorned with a plush handloom dupatta. Finished with hand embroidered borders lifted with dull gold zari work and velvet, this ensemble let's you drape yourself like a dream.
तरुण तहिलियानी के डिजाइजन किए वेडिंग लहंगे, साड़ी-ब्लाउज और पार्टी वियर गाउन लोगों में खूब पसंद किए जाते हैं.
Our matka silk lehenga choli adorned with gota embroidery and dori work, highlighted with French knots and Swarovski crystals is ideal for a #TTBride. The ombré hued tulle dupatta adds a subtle touch of colour to the ensemble. The studio believes in creating ensembles that embody a lightness of being and let the brides effortlessly dance the night away.
तरुण तहिलियानी के डिजाइजन कपड़ों में एक तरह का नयापन देखने को मिलता है जिसकी वजह से लोगों में इनका बहुत क्रेज है.
Our version of an India Modern classic — the crinkled anarkali.
तरुण तहिलियानी की डिजाइनर साड़ियों में सीक्वेंस, मोती वर्क और हैवी एम्ब्रायडरी पर खूबसूरत काम साफ देखा जा सकता है.
All that we were and more. Taking inspiration from India's rich heritage, a traditional bridal lehenga in raw silk highlighted with zardozi but styled with an embroidered belt is reminiscent of the old-world charm, crafted anew for the India Modern woman.
तरुण तहिलियानी कपड़ों के रंगों का भी खास ख्याल रखते हैं, जो उनके कलेक्शन में चार चांद लगा देते हैं.
Summer sarees in tulle, featuring dori embroidery that is accentuated with pearls and crystals for a three dimensional effect.