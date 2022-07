'हट्ट... चुप्प...' हेडमास्टर के कपड़ों पर चिल्लाने वाले IAS का नया वीडियो

Such rude conduct with colonial mindset is deplorable & unbecoming of a civil servant. A teacher being lambasted for Indian attire (& not work)! Sweat ➡️ Gamcha. In @IITKanpur ,some teachers & us wore pyjama/kurta. Have brought it to Chief Secy's notice. @officecmbihar @VijayKChy pic.twitter.com/f7ogEubM4Z

I want to add two more questions.



1. How would you feel as a child if your teacher is being insulted in front of you like this?



2. What is this new trend among senior Govt. officers to carry TV crew along while going for official inspections? https://t.co/UoYdvUzsjD