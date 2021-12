India Russia 2+2 dialogue: भारत-रूस के बीच AK Deal, देश में इंसास राइफल की लेंगी जगह AK 203

Had a productive, fruitful and substantial bilateral discussions on defence cooperation with the Russian Defence Minister, General Sergey Shoigu in New Delhi today. India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia. pic.twitter.com/9WNBx6m7ok

India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region.



Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation.