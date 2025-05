भारत के एक्सपोर्ट की मदद से ड्रोन बनाता है तुर्की? जानिए सच्चाई

A new beginning - welcome Indian investment in the defence sector…..



Partnership agreement between @DCMShriramLtd of India and @zyronedynamics of Turkey signed at #IDEF2021 in Istanbul in the presence of @AmbSanjayPanda

🇮🇳🤝🇹🇷@SSB_Eng @anadoluagency @ANI @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/DkSBW0q9k2