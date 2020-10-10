बिग बॉस 14 का खेल धीरे-धीरे रफ्तार पकड़ रहा है. शो के सभी 11 कंटेस्टेंट्स धीरे-धीरे खेल को अपने तरीके से खेलते दिख रहे हैं. कोई शो में नखरे दिखा रहा है तो कोई रोज किसी ना किसी झगड़े में शामिल हो रहा है, लेक‍िन इनमें एक कंटेस्टेंट ऐसे भी हैं जिनकी शो में अभी तक किसी से लड़ाई नहीं हुई है. वो कंटेस्टेंट हैं अभ‍िनव शुक्ला. शो के पहले दिन से लेकर अब तक अभिनव सभी के साथ समझदारी से पेश आते नजर आए हैं, लेक‍िन वीकेंड का वार प्रोमो में सलमान खान द्वारा उन्हें दर्शकों का एंटरटेनमेंट करने की सलाह दी गई. इसके बाद से अभ‍िनव ट्व‍िटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं.

फैंस अभ‍िनव शुक्ला के सपोर्ट में जमकर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं. फैंस का कहना है कि अभ‍िनव शुक्ला एक अच्छे प्लेयर हैं और वह सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के गेम को अच्छी तरह से समझता है और वह अपनी पत्नी को भी संभालना जानता है. कई लोगों ने अभ‍िनव के सपोर्ट में कहा है कि वह बहुत पेशंस रखता है. सिद्धार्थ के फैंस ने भी अभ‍िनव के सपोर्ट में लिखा है. एक फैन लिखते हैं- मैं सिद्धार्थ का फैन हूं पर इस सीजन इस शुक्ला ने दिल जीत लिया है. जहां लगा था कि अभ‍िनव गुस्से में फट जाएगा वहां उसने बड़ी समझदारी से संभाला. चालाक है लेक‍िन शांत है. शानदार.

#AbhinavShukla

Wonderful man...i am a sidhearts but this season this Shukla has won over me ..where expected him to bombard...he handled so well . clever yet calm

Wonderful — Tooba Jannat (@tooba062) October 10, 2020

As per my view

In boys, #AbhinavShukla is best



😌😌

People who are mature enough will love to learn good deeds from Abhi



He is real n clear.#RubinaDilaik #BiggBoss14 https://t.co/aRiUwID88Z — Vidhi Desai (@digitalvidhi) October 10, 2020

I think #BB should eliminate older Shukla ASAP can't tolerate him anymore 😱#AbhinavShukla — Hema Singh (@singhhema20) October 10, 2020

Abhinav is winning my heart everyday. What an intelligent, sorted & attractive personality. He is a refreshing change from those OTT BB contestants. I hope he stays for a while as the show really could do with high quality contestants like him🙌#BB14 #BiggBoss14 #AbhinavShukla — Aakansh Mishra (@aakanshamishra1) October 10, 2020

फैंस ने शो में रुबीना के लिए अभ‍िनव के गेम खेलने के तरीके की भी तारीफ की है. फैंस ने लिखा- जो लोग पर‍िपक्व हैं वो अभ‍िनव से अच्छे काम सीखेंगे. वो बिल्कुल क्लीयर और रियल हैं. वहीं एक फैन ने तो लिखा- मुझे लगता हे बड़े वाले शुक्ला को शो से एलिमिनेट कर देना चाहिए, हम उसे और बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकते.

#AbhinavShukla is coming up more powerful day by day!

Today I understood the way he thinks!

His logics & way to handle situations really made me fall for him!



The moment of the day when he hold #RubinaDilaik hand and took her away from there!❤️ #RubiNav @ashukla09 @RubiDilaik — Aakansh Mishra (@aakanshamishra1) October 10, 2020

Abhinav- honestly this guy's so sorted n the point he made to Rubina is 100% true. Its not tht she's wrong, its tht she dzn read the room.Also torture task, he did amazing. Thrz sth in the way he speaks n articulates tht evn Shukla is rattled visibly #AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik — ▫ (@matchamuffins) October 10, 2020

Do you really think that #AbhinavShukla will be evicted?!🤣

Lol he's the only BB14 contestant thats been trending nonstop! — ASIMANSHI🖤💯💕❣ (@malyka34) October 10, 2020

#AbhinavShukla is so sensible for show like #BigBoss14 and #RubinaDiliak is so classy to clear her points infront of people who only understand when one shout their lungs out. — Bob (@HeyBob21) October 9, 2020

This guy #AbhinavShukla is witty ,Composed,gentle,reasonable,

level headed and the surprise Strong HM guyz are ignoring..Hoping he stays strong because He will Surprise many💪#BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/qjnDfFNNd7 — 🅽🅰🅸🅼🅰 🆂🅷🅴🅽💞💞 (@naima_shen) October 9, 2020

एक फैन ने लिखा- 'अभ‍िनव दिल जीत रहा है हर रोज. क्या बुद्ध‍िमान, सुलझा हुआ और आकर्षक पर्सनैलिटी है. वो OTT BB के रिफ्रेश‍िंग बदलाव में से एक है. उम्मीद है कि वो शो में ज्यादा दिन रहेंगे क्योंकि उनके जैसे कंटेस्टेंट्स से शो ओर आगे बढ़ेगा.'

इम्यून‍िटी बचाने के ल‍िए अभ‍िनव की लड़ाई

मालूम हो कि अभ‍िनव शुक्ला ने पहले हफ्ते में एक टास्क जीतकर खुद को इम्यून कर लिया था यान‍ि वे इस हफ्ते के एलिमिनेशन टास्क से बच गए. लेक‍िन शो के अगले टास्क में उन्हें खुद को बचाने के लिए जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ रही है. इस टास्क में उन्हें बुलडोजर के स्कूप में बैठकर खुद को वहां से उठने से रोकना है ताकि वे इम्यूनिटी बरकरार रख सकें.



