बिग बॉस 14: ट्वि‍टर पर ट्रेंड हुए अभि‍नव शुक्ला, फैंस ने ऐसे कि‍या एक्टर का सपोर्ट

फैंस अभ‍िनव शुक्ला के सपोर्ट में जमकर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं. फैंस का कहना है कि अभ‍िनव शुक्ला एक अच्छे प्लेयर हैं और वह सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के गेम को अच्छी तरह से समझता है और वह अपनी पत्नी को भी संभालना जानता है.

बिग बॉस 14 का खेल धीरे-धीरे रफ्तार पकड़ रहा है. शो के सभी 11 कंटेस्टेंट्स धीरे-धीरे खेल को अपने तरीके से खेलते दिख रहे हैं. कोई शो में नखरे दिखा रहा है तो कोई रोज किसी ना किसी झगड़े में शामिल हो रहा है, लेक‍िन इनमें एक कंटेस्टेंट ऐसे भी हैं जिनकी शो में अभी तक किसी से लड़ाई नहीं हुई है. वो कंटेस्टेंट हैं अभ‍िनव शुक्ला. शो के पहले दिन से लेकर अब तक अभिनव सभी के साथ समझदारी से पेश आते नजर आए हैं, लेक‍िन वीकेंड का वार प्रोमो में सलमान खान द्वारा उन्हें दर्शकों का एंटरटेनमेंट करने की सलाह दी गई. इसके बाद से अभ‍िनव ट्व‍िटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. 

फैंस अभ‍िनव शुक्ला के सपोर्ट में जमकर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं. फैंस का कहना है कि अभ‍िनव शुक्ला एक अच्छे प्लेयर हैं और वह सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के गेम को अच्छी तरह से समझता है और वह अपनी पत्नी को भी संभालना जानता है. कई लोगों ने अभ‍िनव के सपोर्ट में कहा है कि वह बहुत पेशंस रखता है. सिद्धार्थ के फैंस ने भी अभ‍िनव के सपोर्ट में लिखा है. एक फैन लिखते हैं- मैं सिद्धार्थ का फैन हूं पर इस सीजन इस शुक्ला ने दिल जीत लिया है. जहां लगा था कि अभ‍िनव गुस्से में फट जाएगा वहां उसने बड़ी समझदारी से संभाला. चालाक है लेक‍िन शांत है. शानदार. 

फैंस ने शो में रुबीना के लिए अभ‍िनव के गेम खेलने के तरीके की भी तारीफ की है. फैंस ने लिखा- जो लोग पर‍िपक्व हैं वो अभ‍िनव से अच्छे काम सीखेंगे. वो बिल्कुल क्लीयर और रियल हैं. वहीं एक फैन ने तो लिखा- मुझे लगता हे बड़े वाले शुक्ला को शो से एलिमिनेट कर देना चाहिए, हम उसे और बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकते. 

एक फैन ने लिखा- 'अभ‍िनव दिल जीत रहा है हर रोज. क्या बुद्ध‍िमान, सुलझा हुआ और आकर्षक पर्सनैलिटी है. वो OTT BB के रिफ्रेश‍िंग बदलाव में से एक है. उम्मीद है कि वो शो में ज्यादा दिन रहेंगे क्योंकि उनके जैसे कंटेस्टेंट्स से शो ओर आगे बढ़ेगा.'

इम्यून‍िटी बचाने के ल‍िए अभ‍िनव की लड़ाई 

मालूम हो कि अभ‍िनव शुक्ला ने पहले हफ्ते में एक टास्क जीतकर खुद को इम्यून कर लिया था यान‍ि वे इस हफ्ते के एलिमिनेशन टास्क से बच गए. लेक‍िन शो के अगले टास्क में उन्हें खुद को बचाने के लिए जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ रही है. इस टास्क में उन्हें बुलडोजर के स्कूप में बैठकर खुद को वहां से उठने से रोकना है ताकि वे इम्यूनिटी बरकरार रख सकें.  


 

