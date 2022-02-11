scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

Gehraiyaan Review: गहराइयां की स्टार हैं Deepika Padukone, दमदार एक्टिंग ने फैंस के उड़ाए होश

क्रिटिक्स ने फिल्म को मिला जुला रिस्पॉन्स दिया है. लेकिन हां दीपिका पादुकोण की दमदार एक्टिंग की तारीफ करना वे नहीं भूले. बात पब्लिक रिएक्शन की करें तो फिल्म को धमाकेदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. प्यार में डूबे कपल्स की ये कहानी फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोल रही है.

दीपिका पादुकोण दीपिका पादुकोण
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर गहराइयां रिलीज
  • शकुन बत्रा के डायरेक्शन में बनी है फिल्म

दीपिका पादकुोण, सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी, अनन्या पांडे, धैर्य करवा स्टारर फिल्म गहराइयां अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज हो चुकी है. प्यार के उलझे रिश्तों को दिखाती इस फिल्म की जबरदस्त चर्चा है. कैसी बनी है दीपिका पादुकोण की ये फिल्म, इसका काफी हद तक अंदाजा आपको सेलेब्स और पब्लिक रिएक्शन से मिल जाएगा. तो देर किस बात की है, जानते हैं लोगों को ये फिल्म कितनी पसंद आ रही है.

गहराइयां में दीपिका की दमदार एक्टिंग

क्रिटिक्स ने फिल्म को मिला जुला रिस्पॉन्स दिया है. लेकिन हां दीपिका पादुकोण की दमदार एक्टिंग की तारीफ करना वे नहीं भूले. बात पब्लिक रिएक्शन की करें तो फिल्म को धमाकेदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. प्यार में डूबे कपल्स की ये कहानी फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोल रही है.

गहराइयां की गहराई में डूबकर फैंस को मजा आ रहा है. लोगों फिल्म को पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स दे रहे हैं. उनके हिसाब से दीपिका ने फिल्म में शाइन किया है. उन्होंने कमाल की एक्टिंग कर खुद को एक बार फिर साबित किया है.

Who Is Sneha Reddy? कौन है पुष्पा स्टार अल्लू अर्जुन की पत्नी स्नेहा रेड्डी? फिल्मी है कपल की लव स्टोरी
 

जब एक्ट्रेसेज ने ब्रेस्टफीडिंग फोटो शेयर कर तोड़े स्टीरियोटाइप, ट्रोल्स को लगाई फटकार

सेलेब्स को भी पसंद आई फिल्म

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी दीपिका की फिल्म को प्यार दिया है. सोनी राजदान ने शकुन बत्रा के निर्देशन की तारीफ की है. उन्होंने फिल्म को मस्ट वॉच बताया है. कल्कि केकला ने फिल्म को शानदार कहा है. सान्या मल्होत्रा, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, कृति खरबंदा, मिलाप जावेरी, ताहिरा कश्यप, सोफिया चौधरी फिल्म गहराइयां देखने के बाद  इसकी स्टारकास्ट और डायरेक्शन की तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे हैं.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri)

गहराइयां एक्स्ट्रा मैरिटल अफेयर पर बेस्ड फिल्म है. इसे शकुन बत्रा ने डायरेक्ट किया है. फिल्म के गाने डूबे डूबे, बेकाबू पहले से चार्टबस्टर पर छाए हुए हैं. गहराइयां में दीपिका और सिद्धांत के बीच फिल्माए गए इंटीमेट सीन्स की काफी चर्चा है. दीपिका को फैंस ने पहली बार इतने बोल्ड अवतार में देखा है.

अगर आपने भी ये फिल्म देख ली है, तो हमें अपना रिव्यू जरूर दें.

 

आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट

    ऐप में खोलें×