Gehraiyaan Review: गहराइयां की स्टार हैं Deepika Padukone, दमदार एक्टिंग ने फैंस के उड़ाए होश

दीपिका पादकुोण, सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी, अनन्या पांडे, धैर्य करवा स्टारर फिल्म गहराइयां अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज हो चुकी है. प्यार के उलझे रिश्तों को दिखाती इस फिल्म की जबरदस्त चर्चा है. कैसी बनी है दीपिका पादुकोण की ये फिल्म, इसका काफी हद तक अंदाजा आपको सेलेब्स और पब्लिक रिएक्शन से मिल जाएगा. तो देर किस बात की है, जानते हैं लोगों को ये फिल्म कितनी पसंद आ रही है.

गहराइयां में दीपिका की दमदार एक्टिंग

क्रिटिक्स ने फिल्म को मिला जुला रिस्पॉन्स दिया है. लेकिन हां दीपिका पादुकोण की दमदार एक्टिंग की तारीफ करना वे नहीं भूले. बात पब्लिक रिएक्शन की करें तो फिल्म को धमाकेदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. प्यार में डूबे कपल्स की ये कहानी फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोल रही है.

गहराइयां की गहराई में डूबकर फैंस को मजा आ रहा है. लोगों फिल्म को पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स दे रहे हैं. उनके हिसाब से दीपिका ने फिल्म में शाइन किया है. उन्होंने कमाल की एक्टिंग कर खुद को एक बार फिर साबित किया है.

Who Is Sneha Reddy? कौन है पुष्पा स्टार अल्लू अर्जुन की पत्नी स्नेहा रेड्डी? फिल्मी है कपल की लव स्टोरी



I watched Gehraiyaan and omg. What was that? Once again Deepika proves why she is the best of all! I didn't expect the movie to take such an interesting turn. It's so so deeper than the actual trailer. You're not ready for this. #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanOnPrime — Eesha (she/her) (@jais_eesha) February 10, 2022

Give her everything she deserves ..all the awards , anything you can ..just give her..i know for sure that she revived so many lost interests in bollywood today .. give her .. praise her high... She deserves everything #GehraiyaanOnPrime #Gehraiyaan — N (@pretty_lilfears) February 10, 2022

#GehraiyaanOnPrime is brilliant. It's not what they showed on trailer and promos,but so much more. Domestic Noir ...yes...omg ...I want to watch it again. — 🏳️‍🌈 (@koiektara) February 10, 2022

Deepika's dubbing & voice modulation man. The sheer vulnerability in her voice. Like Parvathy said, THAT level of vulnerability CANNOT be acted.



"I can't do it" - W.OA.H. #GehraiyaanOnPrime #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/L9FFfDpf3m — Adhiti/ Date with Alisha (@ExtrovertAdhiti) February 10, 2022

Deepika is the star of the movie...she is like 10 on 10 on beauty grace skills and the way she has shown a person with mental health issues feels damn and her yoga poses 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 the way she portray emotions on screen nobody can ❤️💔#GehraiyaanOnPrime — The Flawed One (@_TheFlawed0ne) February 10, 2022

#DeepikaPadukone as ALISHA in #Gehraiyaan said TARA , PIKU , VERONICA , LEELA , NAINA , MASTAANI .... WHO ????



ITS THE #ALISHAERA WITH #GehraiyaanOnPrime .

She ate and left no crumbs . Man I could just feel her .So delicate yet so impactful . pic.twitter.com/NHEWCV7Is8 — ALISHA'S AKANKSHA ❤️🌊 (@Akank_sha_) February 10, 2022

Loved the film. Deepika's performance was too good. Her career best work indeed 🔥 #DeepikaPadukone#GehraiyaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Ni3NTa7BWw — Rohith (@rohithk13) February 11, 2022

Wonderful.❤️

Such a pleasure to watch and Deepika yet again delivered a great performance.#GehraiyaanOnPrime #Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/9QXrlIGDil — Jon snow🐼⚡ (@Saravana_48_) February 10, 2022

जब एक्ट्रेसेज ने ब्रेस्टफीडिंग फोटो शेयर कर तोड़े स्टीरियोटाइप, ट्रोल्स को लगाई फटकार

सेलेब्स को भी पसंद आई फिल्म

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी दीपिका की फिल्म को प्यार दिया है. सोनी राजदान ने शकुन बत्रा के निर्देशन की तारीफ की है. उन्होंने फिल्म को मस्ट वॉच बताया है. कल्कि केकला ने फिल्म को शानदार कहा है. सान्या मल्होत्रा, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, कृति खरबंदा, मिलाप जावेरी, ताहिरा कश्यप, सोफिया चौधरी फिल्म गहराइयां देखने के बाद इसकी स्टारकास्ट और डायरेक्शन की तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे हैं.

What lies beneath, secrets and lies and the depths one plumbs is what #GehraiyaanOnPrime is all about. @shakunbatra makes a unique film all about the complexity of the human heart. The performances are all outstanding @deepikapadukone blows you away… absolutely must watch ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 10, 2022

#Gehraiyaan gosh that was a punch in the stomach and how! Amazing work from all the actors and @shakunbatra 🎬🎬🎬 February 9, 2022

गहराइयां एक्स्ट्रा मैरिटल अफेयर पर बेस्ड फिल्म है. इसे शकुन बत्रा ने डायरेक्ट किया है. फिल्म के गाने डूबे डूबे, बेकाबू पहले से चार्टबस्टर पर छाए हुए हैं. गहराइयां में दीपिका और सिद्धांत के बीच फिल्माए गए इंटीमेट सीन्स की काफी चर्चा है. दीपिका को फैंस ने पहली बार इतने बोल्ड अवतार में देखा है.

अगर आपने भी ये फिल्म देख ली है, तो हमें अपना रिव्यू जरूर दें.