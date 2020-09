लॉकडाउन में ऐसे कटे एजाज खान के दिन, बोले- पेट डॉग ने बचा लिया

🌺Blossom ki Bidaai 19/06/20 . . thank you Preeto for introducing me to @happypaws_india . thank you @purvj for trusting me with her. . . But most of all, thank you BlossyBossy for coming into my life, at a very trying time. .,and restoring my faith. . . . She's got the love and the loving forever home she deserved. Thank you @saketsethi .... wanna see both of you'll soonest. . . .. . Forever #foster #dog #daddy of #blossom . #e #eijazkhan #ek . #adoptdontshop . #throwback #thursday #throwbackthursday to when I gave her away. . .. #aww my last #pic with her. . #puppy #pappi . . . . Guys at @happypaws_india have a new shelter. Can't wIt to check it out.. . aur haan , mai sirf #animallover (mostly #doglover ) hoo. . #fuckhumans

A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan) on Sep 3, 2020 at 4:48am PDT