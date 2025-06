इंद्र की तलवार से प्रेरित, ब्रह्मोस से लैस, सर्वत्र विजय का संदेश... आज समंदर में उतरेगा नौसेना का घातक योद्धा INS तमाल

#Tamal is the second ship of the Tushil Class, which are the upgraded versions of their predecessors, Talwar and Teg class frigates.



The ship, scheduled to be commissioned into the #IndianNavy on #01Jul 25, boasts significant upgrades in its arsenal in comparison to its… https://t.co/dGaMKTo7sP pic.twitter.com/VWDIIpts2y