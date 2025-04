'बंगाल में 4 जिलों में AFSPA लगे...', हिंसा के बीच BJP सांसद ने उठाई मांग

🔴 Bengal Burning. Hindus Bleeding.

Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia, South 24 Parganas—Hindus attacked, homes looted, lives lost.

TMC’s appeasement has failed law & order.

Like Kashmiri Pandits once, Bengali Hindus are being hunted.



