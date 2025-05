पाकिस्तान बना मुंगेरी लाल... भारत को लेकर कर रहा ऐसे दावे की दुनिया हंस रही, देखें Video

Last night, Pak army Spox DG-ISPR, claimed following major destructions in Endiya



1) they have destroyed Bihar's Patna sea Port.



2) they attacked Area-51 in Gurgaon



3) 35 Indian UFO



4) they shot down two Iron man



5) Endiyas Shaktiman has been captured.



When asked the… pic.twitter.com/SYk3Ttca5g