ये है भारत की नारी शक्ति....सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं सोफिया कुरैशी और व्योमिका सिंह, लोग कर रहे हैं भर-भर के तारीफ

Col. Sofiya Qureshi & Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh addressed the world on #OperationSindoor, a mission named after a symbol of Strength, Sacrifice & Shakti.



Two women in uniform 🇮🇳❤️



This is what real feminism looks like — courage in uniform, leading from the front. Col. Sofiya… pic.twitter.com/i9G4cUWYXZ