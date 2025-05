आ रही है Realme GT 7 Series, मिलेगी 7000mAh की बैटरी और 120W का फास्ट चार्जर

Your day ends. #realmeGT7Series doesn’t.



With a massive 7000mAh Battery, this #2025FlagshipKiller runs all day with still half left at the end of it.



Launching May 27th at 1:30 PM IST.



Know More:https://t.co/z8Dhu2oiAJhttps://t.co/4yyw2JuPlJ



#PowerThatNeverStops pic.twitter.com/5Dn34whJni