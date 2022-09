Bajrang Punia: रेसलर बजरंग पूनिया का कमाल... वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप में भारत के लिए जीता ब्रॉन्ज मेडल

4️⃣th Worlds medal for @BajrangPunia 🤼‍♂️



Our Tokyo Olympics BRONZE medalist has bagged a BRONZE🥉 again. This time at the Wrestling World Championships (FS 65kg) in Belgrade🤩



His World Championships CV now:



SILVER - 2018

BRONZE - 2013, 2019, 2022#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/vF1kOEEflL