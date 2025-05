RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: यश दयाल नहीं... 'इम्पैक्ट सब' ने पलट दिया गम, जडेजा-धोनी दिखे बेबस

What winning an absolute thriller against your great rival feels like 🤩



𝙍𝘼𝙒 𝙀𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 from the #RCB camp ❤#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/hy1Y8tTxM2