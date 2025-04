DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2025: दिल्ली ने राजस्थान के सामने रखा 189 रनों का लक्ष्य, अभिषेक पोरेल ने दिखाया दम

Inches from the ground 😮👏



🎥 Shimron Hetmyer takes a very well-judged catch and #RR get the BIG wicket of KL Rahul 🩷



Updates ▶ https://t.co/clW1BIPA0l#TATAIPL | #DCvRR | @rajasthanroyals | @SHetmyer pic.twitter.com/EX05GHjEiD