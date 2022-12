पश्चिम बंगाल: TMC मंत्री सुब्रत साहा का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन

Deeply anguished to hear about the sad demise of WB Minister; Shri Subrata Saha. Shri Saha is the MLA from the Sagardighi Assembly Constituency; Murshidabad District.

Condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. May his soul attain eternal peace.

Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hJB5Ngtkpx