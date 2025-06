'आपका ज्यादा वक्त नहीं लूंगा...', हादसे के बाद स्टेडियम में फैंस से क्या बोले कोहली

#WATCH | Virat Kohli praises #RoyalChallengersBengaluru captain Rajat Patidar as RCB ended their 18-year-long wait and won their maiden IPL trophy yesterday after defeating Punjab Kings



"He will lead us for a long time," says Virat Kohli



(Visuals from M Chinnaswamy Stadium in… pic.twitter.com/V1W8GrR5Qg